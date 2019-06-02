Mass media to visit Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility on 17 June

Tehran (ISNA) – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's latest measures to stop certain JCPOA commitments by the decision of the Supreme National Security Council will be reported in mass media's visit of heavy water facility in Arak on June 17.

Public relation of AEOI announced that representatives from local media will pay a visit to Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility to prepare a report on its latest developments

The reporters will prepare report on the latest measures taken by the AEOI for implementing decisions made by Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to stop some of its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The first visit of the Iranian reporters on increasing production of enriched uranium in Natanz Nuclear Facilities was made on May 20.

The second visit of Iranian reporters will be paid on June 17 during which they will be informed about the latest development in production of heavy water in Iran.

Stopping programs related to compliance with the ceiling for production of enriched uranium as well as the unlimited production of heavy water at the Arak facility are programs seriously pursued as stressed during the first 60-day period related to Iran’s first step in response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

