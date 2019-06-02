Iran to host European Film Week 2019

Tehran (ISNA) – The 3rd round of European Film Week will be held in eight cities across Iran.

The 3rd round of European Film Week, a joint project between Iran’s Cinema Institute of Art and Experience and the European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) in Iran, will kick off on June 8, 2019 in eight cities across Iran including Tehran, Babol, Isfahan, Kerman, Kish, Mashhad, Tabriz and Shiraz

Iranian officials and the president of EUNIC Iran will open the event with ambassadors of European countries and Iranian and European filmmakers in attendance.

“The Dark Valley” (2014) by Austrian filmmaker Andreas Prochaska, and “The Silent Army” (2008) by Dutch director Jean van de Velde will be screening during the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The week-long event includes 20 top European films from Austria, Bulgaria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

On the sideline of the event, five workshops on artistic films and co-production will be organized by producers and directors from Cyprus, the Netherlands and Switzerland in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan and Mashhad.

