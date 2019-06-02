People to push enemies back until final victory: Iran’s President

Tehran (ISNA) - Stating that athletes bring pride and liveliness to the country alongside medals, Iran’s President stressed that the arena of sport must be the arena of unity in the entire Iran and the entire nation need to be united in sports and not let competitions bring about division.

Speaking in a cordial meeting with athletes, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Paralyzed athletes bring us a lot of national pride and are the symbol of the victory of will power”.

“Sport means that people’s voice, from Maku to Chabahar, and from Sarakhs to Khorramshahr, must be united,” he continued.

Dr. Rouhani added, “We have to rely on whatever strengthens hope, spirits and will power in people. If we stand up to the United States with hope, we will win the war”.

Stating that sport can bring health to the young generation, he said that the arena of sports has to be the arena of unity and solidarity, calling on all related authorities not to let divisions enter competitions.

He went on to refer to paralyzed athletes and their hard work, saying, “They can create whatever they want through their will power and practice, not only for themselves and their family, but also for the entire nation”.

“We will be victorious in the arena of competition and resistance against enemies through unity and solidarity,” added the President.

Dr. Rouhani appreciated the noble people of Iran, emphasizing, “The Iranian nation have endured hard months and days of standing up to the enemies, pushing them back step by step”.

Last year, the enemies implemented new sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, sanctions that, as they say, are the maximum pressure on Iran throughout the history, said the President.

He continued, “The enemies had a false hope to force the Iranian nation to yield, but the people have resisted heroically against the enemies despite all hardships and problems”.

“The enemy who was saying last year that its goal was to eliminate the system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today is explicitly saying that it has nothing to do with the system,” he said.

President Rouhani continued, “The enemy who was claiming that it is the greatest military power in the world, is announcing today that it is not going to enter a war. A few months ago, their warships were freely coming and going in the Persian Gulf, but today, they have dropped their anchors 300-400 miles away at international waters”.

Stressing that we have proved that we will not surrender to bullying, greedy powers, he added, “We follow logic and negotiation with whoever comes to the table with respect and within the framework of international regulations, not those who order negotiation”.

