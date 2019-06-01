Iran, Tajikistan willing to begin new power projects

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Minister of Energy, Reza Ardakanian announced that Iran is ready to provide Tajikistan with energy transit routes, while Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirodjidin Aslov expressed Dushanbe’s intention to use Chabahar’s facilities to solve transit and economic problems.

During a meeting with Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirodjidin Aslov, Ardakanian insisted on the need of advancing Iran-Tajikistan ties, saying, “The two countries have a strategic relation and development, progress and security of each side rely on the other side.

Pointing to the foreign minister’s recent visit to Iran, the Iranian energy minister said, “The visit would have an important role in accelerating mutual economic cooperation. Giving the political will of leaders of both sides and the suitable capacity of Iranian companies to implement Tajik government’s development plans, it’s expected that Iranian and Tajik executive entities use their whole capacity to advance bilateral cooperation, as soon as possible”.

High capacity for cooperation in water and power areas with neighboring countries

Mentioning that Iran enjoys high capacity for cooperation in water and power areas with all of the neighboring countries, the energy minister said, “Currently, Iran has established energy exchanges with all neighboring countries, with which we have borders and we seek to transfer Iran’s power to Russia via Azerbaijan or Armenia and Georgia

Noting that almost 15% of the capacity of hydroelectric power plants is based in Tajikistan, Ardakanian said, “If the capacity becomes operational, it will have an important role in development of the region, so, Iran is ready to provide Tajikistan with energy transit routes and prepare the key infrastructure for regional economic activities”.

Tajikistan’s decision for using Chabahar’s facilities to solve transit problems

Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, for his part, insisted on the need of consolidation and development of the mutual cooperation, saying, “We consider Iran as our second country and ties between the two sides would never tear apart. Iranian companies have an important share in Tajikistan’s energy and energy cooperation between the two countries will be consolidated, based on planning”.

Announcing the 13th meeting of Iran-Tajikistan cooperation joint commission in Tehran, the foreign minister expressed hope that the meeting will be useful towards further development in bilateral cooperation.

He also added that a major part of the problems that Tajikistan face them in transit and economic areas are caused by lack of access to sea and that’s why the country intends to use Chabahar port facilities to solve the problems.

