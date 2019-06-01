Tehran-Dushanbe ties should further deepen to serve both nations’ interests: Rouhani

Tehran (ISNA) - In a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Iran’s President said, “We have to try hard to develop Tehran-Dushanbe relations in different fields to the benefit of both nations’ interests”.

Speaking in the meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister, Sirodjidin Mukhriddin on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani also stated that the two countries enjoy common cultural, historical, literature and linguistic features, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always favoured stability, full security and development of Tajikistan”.

“We are ready to provide Tajikistan with more technical-engineering services and transfer experiences in implementing projects, and it is an honour for Iranian companies and private sector to provide our friendly countries with the best of activities and services,” he said.

The President also went on to describe the development of Chabahar Port in the region as very important for transit of goods, saying, “Iran can be the best and safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods”.

Today, the region is in special conditions, facing terrorism and foreign interventions, said Rouhani, adding, “With terrorists leaving Iraq and Syria, there are concerns that they may become active in the Central Asia and Caucasus, therefore, Iran and Tajikistan can increase their cooperation in fighting terrorism”.

During the same meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Mukhriddin said, “Development of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe is very important for us”.

Stating that Iran’s policy of combatting terrorism and extremism has had effective impacts, he said, “We believe that the existence of terrorist groups is very important for regional nations and we need to cooperate in fighting terrorism”.

He went on to refer to the Tajik President’s official invitation to Dr Rouhani, and expressed hope that Iran can attend Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

