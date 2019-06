Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad says Royal Mail has officially announced that with solving operational issues, all mail services to Iran have now resumed.

In a statement on May 31, Royal Mail announced that all mail services to Iran have now resumed. Any items held have been forwarded on for delivery.

The UK-based company had confirmed suspending package delivery to Iran early April due to operational issues.

