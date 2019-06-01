Deal of the Century a plot to destroy Palestinian cause, promote occupation, aggression against all Islamic countries

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President described Deal of the Century as a conspiracy to destroy the Palestinian cause, and promote occupation aggression against all Islamic countries, stipulating, “I call on heads of Islamic states to use the opportunity of this summit to counter the dangerous conspiracy of Deal of the Century”.

President Hassan Rouhani also called on them “not to let the occupation of the first qibla of Muslims by the Zionist Regime be pushed to the margin, or, God-forbid, their governance over the Holy Quds become established”.

In the message that was sent on Friday, the President continued, “As the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I announce my country’s full readiness to accompany and cooperate with the great family of the World of Islam on this holy cause”.

“I call on the heads of the World of Islam not to let unimportant matters deviate the minds of Muslim government and nations from paying attention to the future of the oppressed people of Palestine and the threats of the Zionist Regime,” he continued.

President Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Hello and may peace and blessings of Allah be with you,

Excellencies,

On the last days of the month of mercy, I wish you and all Muslims the best.

I am sorry that I was not able to be present in that gathering because of the lack of conformance to standard conventions, but I wish you success in addressing the issues of the World of Islam, especially the issue of Palestine and the Holy Quds.

Excellencies,

In conditions when the World of Islam requires maximum convergence, coherence and cooperation in dealing with the common enemy, we are unfortunately witnessing divisive measures to deviate the public opinions of the World of Islam from Palestine as the most important issue; a matter than requires attention and support of the World of Islam and its leaders more than ever.

The move by the US government to announce al-Quds as the capital of the Zionist Regime and move US embassy there, and recognising Syria’s Golan Heights to the occupied lands by the Zionist Regime are amongst the blatant hostilities against not only Palestine, but also the entire World of Islam, which is in clear violation of the fundamental international laws and all resolutions and decisions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), starting a dangerous process against the Islamic community. It is regretful that these moves have not received proper response from Islamic states; if it did, the United States could not easily trigger the plan of Palestine’s destruction under the disguise of “Deal of the Century”.

The ominous conspiracy of Deal of the Century is to destruct the Palestinian cause and promote occupation aggression against all Islamic countries. This plot has dangerous regional aspects and its proposers are trying to eliminate the right of the Palestinian people for determining their future and form a sustainable independent government in their own historical land with the Noble Quds as the capital. It is surprising that the designers of this conspiracy are attempting to pay its cost from the pockets of the World of Islam and countries of the region.

Excellencies,

I believe that the Islamic, moral and even national responsibility of Islamic countries requires that we put domestic discords of the Word of Islam aside and stand against this ominous conspiracy against the Palestinian nation and country and the World of Islam in united lines. Any move to deviate the World of Islam from this main, emergency priority will serve the Zionist Regime and other enemies of the World of Islam and the dear Palestine

On the day of Quds, I call on leaders of Islamic states to find a swift solution to this grave threat to the World of Islam and all OIC member states to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Holy Quds to use the opportunity of this dangerous threat named Deal of the Century, and not let the occupation of the first qibla of Muslims by the Zionist Regime be pushed to the margin, or, God-forbid, their governance over the Holy Quds become established.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

