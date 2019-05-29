Iran rejects Bolton’s ludicrous claim

Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the country’s patience, vigilance and defensive prowess will defuse mischievous plots made by U.S. National Security Adviser, John Bolton and other warmongers.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Wednesday dismissed remarks by John Bolton that Iranian naval mines were likely used in attacks on oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates this month, saying that the claim stems from the destructive policies of the anti-Iranian “B-Team”, comprising Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said, “Raising this ludicrous claim in a meeting of those with a long history of anti-Iran policies is not strange”.

“Bolton and other warmongers should know that Iran's strategic patience, vigilance and defensive readiness, which arise from the will of a great and resistant nation, will defuse their mischievous plots to cause chaos in the region,” Mousavi added.

End Item