Leader appoints new commander of Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base

Tehran (ISNA) - The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Armed Forces, Ayatollah Khamenei issued two separate decrees wherein His Eminence appointed Major General Abdulrahim Moussavi, while maintaining the previous position, as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base and Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard to the position of the commander of Army’s Air Defense Forces.

The decree of Major General Mousavi is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful,

Major-General Sayyid Abdul-Rahim Moussavi,

Given the segregation of Air Defense affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army from the Khatam Al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, I hereby appoint you as the Commander-in-Chief of this base, while you shall remain in your position of Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army.

It is expected that all capabilities and capacities of the country's Armed Forces be exploited in this crucial position; the country be provided impervious air defense; and the coherent, complete, strong and up-to-date network of commanding and controlling Air Defense be strengthened.

I ask Allah the Great to bestow success on you.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

May 29, 2019

The decree of Brigadier General Sabahi-Fard is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful,

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard,

Following the creation of Air Defense Force as the fourth Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, as suggested by the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army, the Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base and the commander of the Army, and given your commitment, merits, and valuable experience, I hereby appoint you as the commander of this force.

Internal development and reinforcement of the force, particularly in improving trainings; up-to-date maintenance of instruments and equipment and putting them to maximum use; vigilance; as well as keeping timely readiness using various defense strategies in effective and synergic interaction with the Khatam Al-Anbia Air Defense Base of the Army is required of you.

I ask Allah the Great to bestow success on you.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

May 29, 2019

