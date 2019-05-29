Iran’s Araqchi, Russia’s Ryabkov confer on JCPOA

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi held talks with visiting Russian deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov.

Sergey Ryabkov arrived in Tehran on Wednesday morning and met with Araqchi at the building of Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

According to the reports, Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the recent developments around the issue especially Tehran's reduction of some obligations to the pact in the face of Washington's pressures and holding the JCPOA joint commission were among the most important issues were discussed during the meeting.

Earlier this month, Iran reduced some of its commitments to the deal in the face of Washington’s ramped-up pressures. Tehran also gave the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day deadline to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors before the country would start reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

The move comes a year after US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

End Item