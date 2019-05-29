Iran elected as member of OIE presiding board

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran along with Japan and Malaysia has been elected to the presiding board for Asia and the Pacific region of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE).

Iran’s Agricultural Ministry announced, “OIE recently held an election for Asia and the Pacific region. The result of the election showed that Iran, Japan and Malaysia were elected to the presiding board of the region”.

According to the reports published by OIE, five states including China, Japan, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Iran were taken part in the election. Iran, Japan and Malaysia secured majority of votes and have been elected as the three members of the presiding board for Asia and the Pacific region.

The World Organization for Animal Health consists of five regions including America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific, Africa and Middle East.

The OIE is the intergovernmental organization responsible for improving animal health worldwide.

This is the first time for Iran to become member of the OIE presiding board for Asian and the Pacific.

Asia and the Pacific region is one of the most important sections of OIE which consists of 32 countries. The most important states of the region are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand and Iran.

Iran active presence in OIE conference two years ago has made great achievements like holding OIE regional conference on Foot-and-mouth disease in Shiraz, OIE agreement to do assessment for Iran Veterinary Organization, Iran's membership in Asia and the Pacific sector working group and finally its membership in presiding board.

