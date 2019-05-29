Iraq PM to visit Iran soon

Tehran (ISNA) - Iraqi Prime Minister, Adil Abdul-Mahdi announced plans to visit both Iran and the U.S. in hopes of defusing steadily mounting tension between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, Abdul-Mahdi said he plans to make the twin visits “within days”.

The prime minister reportedly hopes to meet the leaders of both countries to discuss recent regional developments and “try to defuse the crisis” between them.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif had visited Iraq.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have mounted steadily since 2017, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew his country from a landmark nuclear agreement between Tehran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany).

Since then, the Trump administration has also re-imposed sanctions on Iran, according to Anadolu Agency.

