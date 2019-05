Tehran (ISNA) – Russian deputy Foreign Minister informed of his upcoming visit to Iran’s capital Tehran.

Russian deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov will visit Iran on May 29 to discuss the situation around 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Yes, I plan to be in Iran tomorrow. Questions related to the JCPOA will be discussed," Ryabkov told Sputnik.

End Item