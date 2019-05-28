Iranian animation “Am I a Wolf?” wins Japan’s New Face Award

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian animation film “Am I a Wolf?” directed by Amir Houshang Moein won New Face Award at the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival.

The 22nd edition of Japan Media Arts Festival is underway in Tokyo from May 27-31, 2019 in four categories: Art, Entertainment, Animation and Manga.

“Am I a Wolf?” is a short animation film based on a poetry by an Iranian children’s book writer Afsaneh Shaban-nejad, and produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).

Children are performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other.

The work, which is composed without any dialog, evokes thoughts among the viewers across any age and culture, according to Japan Media Arts Festival.

The Japan Media Arts Festival is a comprehensive festival of Media Arts that honors outstanding works from a diverse range of media- from animation and comics to media art and games. Award-winning works are exhibited both within Japan and abroad through various projects and events organized by the Agency of Cultural Affairs which aims to promote the creation, development and understanding.

The 22nd edition of Japan Media Arts Festival has received 4384 artworks from 102 countries.

