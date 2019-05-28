President Rouhani felicitates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to offer congratulations on the Independence Day of the country and expressed hope that relations between the two countries further develop in all fields of mutual interest.

President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of that country on the independence day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have displayed excellent relations with good neighbourliness as two neighbouring countries since the independence of the country, relaying on common historical, cultural and religious grounds. Both countries are determined to develop relations and cooperation in different fields to bring about growing welfare and happiness for the two nations and promote peace and stability in the region.

I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

