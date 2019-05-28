No prospect for talks with US: Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday, Iran’s diplomacy has entered a new era.

In his first press conference, the new spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry presented some details on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent regional tours, saying, “Such diplomatic visits will continue in coming weeks”.

Mentioning US calls for negotiation with Iran, the spokesman stressed, “We see no prospect to hold talks with US for now”.

Pointing to the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe’s possible visit to Iran, Mousavi said, “Iranian and Japanese sides are holding talks to determine the timing of the visit”.

Answering a question about whether Iran accepts mediation with US in the current situation, the spokesman said, “Currently, we are not in the phase of mediation”.

He stressed, “We have not received a special message from officials of the friendly countries that have traveled to Iran and we have not delivered a message either”.

Mousavi also noted, “According to some reports, a group of managers from the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and some companies are going to travel to Iran”.

