Iran ready to solve misunderstandings with some Persian Gulf littoral states: envoy to Paris

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Paris, Bahram Qassemi said that Iran is ready for talks with some Persian Gulf littoral states to solve misunderstandings.

In “Reducing Tensions in the Persian Gulf” conference held in French Senate, Qassemi announced, “We have been and will be ready for interaction and talks to solve misunderstandings with some Persian Gulf littoral states. It has been other sides that haven’t answered Iran’s voice in good faith towards reducing tensions and consolidating peace and stability in the region”.

“During the previous years, Iran has repeatedly expressed its readiness to sign a regional non-aggression pact with the countries to bring trust and help ending concerns caused by attempts by other sides for intimidation,” he added.

The Iranian diplomat stated, “Iran firmly believes that no country in the region can solely guarantee peace, stability and security. To reach enduring stability, peace and security, all regional sides should jointly act towards the purpose with a collective attempt and firm will and a joint cooperation”.

“Regional peace, security and stability will only come true when the interests of all the Persian Gulf littoral states be considered,” the ambassador continued.

Qassemi also said, “Given the world political, economic, security and energy supplement indexes, Persian Gulf has turned into the most important strategic region of the world and its insecurity or stability immediately extends all around the globe”.

End Item