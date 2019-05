Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet reacted to recent remarks made by US President Donald Trump in Japan.

“Ayatollah khamenei long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons—by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them. B_Team's Economic Terrorism is hurting the Iranian people & causing tension in the region. Actions—not words—will show whether or not that's Donald Trump's intent,” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

