Tehran (ISNA) - China's crude oil imports from Iran hit a five-year high in April at 792,380 b/d or 3.24 million mt, before the expiry of US sanction waivers for Iranian oil May 2, data released Sunday by the General Administration of Customs showed.

GAC releases data in metric tons, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor. Iranian imports to China were last higher in April 2014 at 803,152 b/d. The April volume surged 45.8% from March on a barrels-per-day basis, and rose 21.2% year on year. End Item