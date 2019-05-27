Iran’s parliamentary delegation departs for Norway

Tehran (ISNA) – An Iranian parliamentary delegation from National Security and Foreign Policy Commission departed for Norway Sunday night.

A member of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Islamic Parliament of Iran Mohammad Javad Jamali said in an interview with ISNA, “The parliamentary delegation from National Security Commission left Tehran for Oslo Sunday night to hold talks with Norway’s Foreign Ministry officials, members of the country’s Foreign Policy Commission and a number of Norwegian senior officials”.

“Bilateral relations, regional issues and Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are among topics that will be discussed during bilateral meetings” he added.

