Zarif describes his meetings in Iraq as substantive, productive

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif described his meetings in Iraq as substantive and productive.

Zarif, who has traveled to Iraq, wrote on his official Twitter account, “In Iraq, where I've held substantive and productive meetings with the President, PM, Speaker, FM & leadership of two parliamentary coalitions. Proposed regional non-aggression pact: Neighbors First”.

During the visit to Baghdad, Zarif held separate talks with a number of high-ranking Iraqi officials, discussing the bilateral and regional issues.

He stressed that Iran wanted to build balanced relations with its Persian Gulf neighbours and that it had proposed signing a non-aggression pact with them.

Mentioning that Tehran will defend itself against any military or economic aggression, Zarif called on European states to do more to preserve a nuclear deal his country signed with them.

