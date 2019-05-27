Iran’s deputy FM Araqchi, Omani’s FM meet in Muscat

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs has held talks with Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Bin Alawi in Muscat.

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi arrived in Oman’s capital Muscat on Sunday on the first leg of his regional tour.

During the meeting, the latest situation of the region and its developments were discussed.

Araqchi emphasized the importance of peace and security in the significant region of Persian Gulf. He also warned against the destructive policies of the United States and some of its allies in the region.

Rejecting any direct or indirect talks with the United States, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to establish a balanced and constructive relationship with all the countries of the Persian Gulf region based on mutual respect and interests."

The Islamic Republic does not want to increase tension in the region, Araqchi stressed, adding that peace and stability would be guaranteed in the region in case the sanctions are ended and all regional countries benefit from the interests of economic collaborations.

"Imposing sanctions against Iran is a failed experiment that has been tried many times before," he went on to say.

For his part, the Omani minister touched upon the dangerous situation in the region and the need for all sides to show self-restraint. He also called for close consultations between the two countries.

During his stay in Muscat, Araqchi also discussed the latest status of bilateral relations and ways to expand them in all areas, in a separate meeting with Oman’s deputy Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Badr Albusaidi.

As part of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s intensive political and diplomatic consultations and discussions, deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs has started his regional tour on Sunday.

He will also visit Kuwait and Qatar on the second and third legs of his regional tour.

Reviewing the fast-changing international developments in recent days, especially those in the Persian Gulf, is on the agenda of the Iranian diplomat’s talks.

