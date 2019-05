Tehran (ISNA) - On the 19th day of Ramadan, marking the anniversary of the day when Imam Ali (PBUH) was fatally wounded, a mourning ceremony was held at the Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini with people and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in attendance. Imam Ali (PBUH) was the first Imam and the rightful immediate successor to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Shia belief.