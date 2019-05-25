Iran gives details on FM’s talks with US senator

Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi explained some details about Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif’s meeting with a US senator.

Answering a question about the meeting, Mousavi said, “Iran has exchanged views with non-governmental elites of US, such as congressmen to clarify Iran’s policies”.

“The officials are neither administration officials, nor have the authority for negotiation and Iranian officials haven’t held and won’t hold any talks with them,” he added.

“The meetings, which take a lot of time and energy out of the foreign minister during his compressed schedule in trips, are aimed at avoiding impacts of some pressure campaigns, such as B-team on US political community and public opinions. That’s why it has raised strong reactions and anger among hard-liners,” the spokesman said.

End Item