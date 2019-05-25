US openly violates Int’l law in humanitarian aids for Iranian flood-stricken people

Tehran (SINA) – The head of Iran’s Academy of Medical Sciences, Alireza Marandi in a letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres protested US’ violence of international law regarding humanitarian aids to flood-stricken people of Iran and Washington’s inhuman measures restricting medicine and equipment supplement.

Here’s the full text of Dr. Alireza Marandi’s letter:

United Nations Secretary General

,His Excellency, António Guterres

Excellency,

I have written to your Excellency on previous occasions with regard to the unjust sanctions of the regime of the United States of America against our people in Iran. These sanctions as mentioned in previous letters have led to many obstacles in providing all kinds of medicine and equipment needed for the medical treatment of the Iranian population.

Unfortunately we are now facing further illegal and inhumane obstructions by The United States in its indiscriminate blocking of international aid to Iranians affected by the recent floods which have devastated large areas throughout the country.

Unfortunately, international human rights organizations have remained consistently silent in the face of these crimes committed by the United States regime.

Yours sincerely,

Seyed Alireza Marandi, M.D.

President

Academy of Medical Sciences

Islamic Republic of Iran

