Iran to respond if OPEC members threaten its interests: Zanganeh

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Namdar Zanganeh stressed the Islamic Republic would respond to members of OPEC who undermine its crude exports, an apparent reference to nations such as Saudi Arabia that have discussed filling the supply gap left by falling Iranian shipments.

Iran’s oil minister warned that OPEC is in danger of collapse as some nations seek to undermine their fellow members, an apparent reference to Saudi Arabia’s pledge to fill the supply gap created by US sanctions on Iranian exports.

"Iran is a member of OPEC for its interests and any threat from member states won’t go unanswered," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said after a meeting with OPEC Secretary General, Mohammad Barkindo in Tehran, according to the oil ministry’s Shana news agency.

His comments come as US President Donald Trump tries to cut the Islamic Republic’s oil exports to zero, backed by a promise from Saudi Arabia and its Persian Gulf allies to increase production to ensure the squeeze doesn’t create a supply shortage.

