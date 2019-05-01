Iran criticizes U.S. plan to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization

Tehran (ISNA) - Iran criticized U.S. plan to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, Iranian Foreign Minister said in Doha on Wednesday.

“The U.S. is not in position to start naming others as terror organizations and we reject by any attempt by the U.S. in this regard,” Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on a sideline of a conference. “The U.S. is supporting the biggest terrorist in the region that is Israel.”

President Donald Trump is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood a foreign terrorist organization, the White House said on Tuesday, which would lead to sanctions against Egypt’s oldest Islamist movement.

"The president has consulted with his national security team and leaders in the region who share his concern, and this designation is working its way through the internal process," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email.

