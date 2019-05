Tehran (ISNA) – New round of Iran-Turkey political consultations was held in Ankara.

The consultations were co-chaired by Turkish deputy foreign minister, Sedat Önal and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the most important issues in bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

They conferred on latest regional developments and expressed their satisfaction after listening the other side's views.

