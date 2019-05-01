Iran, Belgium hold 1st round of political talks

The consultations were held with Iranian Foreign Ministry's director for Northern and Eastern Europe, Mahmoud Barimani and Director General for Bilateral Affairs at Belgian Foreign Affairs, Anick Van Calster in attendance.
Tehran (ISNA) – Iran`s representative office in Europe announced that the first round of political talks between Iran and Belgium was held on Tuesday.
The consultations were held with Iranian Foreign Ministry's director for Northern and Eastern Europe, Mahmoud Barimani and Director General for Bilateral Affairs at Belgian Foreign Affairs, Anick Van Calster in attendance.
