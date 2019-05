Tehran (ISNA) - Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant which was temporarily shut down in February 26, 2019 for partial overhaul has restarted production of electricity from Monday.

Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant had generated 7.2 billion kilowatt hours of power last year from which 6.6 billion kilowatt hours of power have been delivered.

The activity of the nuclear power plant is halted annually in order to replace one-third of the fuel packages based on specific plans, and the fuel packages will be replaced and partial repairs will be carried out.

