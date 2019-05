Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Qatari and Turkish counterparts on the sidelines of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) meeting in Doha.

Zarif has met with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday.

A second round of the meeting is being held behind closed doors.

Iranian foreign minister has also held talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the Qatari capital of Doha.

During the Wednesday meeting, the two sides conferred on bilateral ties and the most important regional and international issues.

