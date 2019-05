Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that today the world is catching on to John Bolton’s chronic warmongering.

“Today the world's catching on to @AmbJohnBolton’s chronic warmongering. But Iranians didn’t need to read a 10,000 word @The New York Times profile to be convinced: we've seen him shill for a cult terror group, and—along with his #B_Team accomplices—target Iranians with #EconomicTerrorism,” Mr. Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

End Item