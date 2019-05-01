  • Wed / 1 May 2019 / 12:15
  • Category: Politics
Dialogue best way to settle differences in Venezuela: Iran

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi says dialogue, rather than chaos, is needed to settle the political differences in Venezuela.

"We are closely watching the current developments in Venezuela," Mousavi said in a statement, adding that "chaos and anarchy can by no means resolve political differences in the country."

"The best way [to settle the differences] is to establish dialogue and develop the required mechanisms between all parties in order to have the people’s problems resolved by forces committed to the development and prosperity of the country, under the leadership of the legitimate government of Venezuela," he added.

  • Translated and edited by Sepideh Hashemi

