  • Wed / 1 May 2019 / 11:51
  • Category: Politics
  • News Code: 98021105923
  • Journalist : 71477

Iranian, Russian FMs to meet in Moscow next week

ظریف و لاوروف

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow next week.

“On May 8, Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,” Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The two parties will discuss regional and bilateral issues, according to the statement.

  • Translated and edited by Sepideh Hashemi

