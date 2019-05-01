Iranian, Russian FMs to meet in Moscow next week

“On May 8, Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,” Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The two parties will discuss regional and bilateral issues, according to the statement.
End Item
Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov in Moscow next week.
