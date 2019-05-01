President forwards Act of Counteraction to IRGC’s designation as terrorist group by US

The act was forwarded to ministries of Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Defense and Armed Forces’ Logistics, as well as Supreme National Security Council and Plan and Budget Organization.
Tehran (ISNA) - In implementation of Article 123 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, President forwarded Act of Counteraction to IRGC’s Designation as Terrorist Group by the United States.
The act was forwarded to ministries of Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Defense and Armed Forces’ Logistics, as well as Supreme National Security Council and Plan and Budget Organization.
