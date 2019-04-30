INSTEX president attempting for trade exchange with Iran

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad said, despite existing challenges, the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) is seriously seeking its first trade exchange with the Iranian side, as soon as possible.

“In a meeting with UK’s business and industry owners in London, INSTEX president Per Fischer announced Monday that despite existing challenges, INSTEX is seriously seeking to carry out its first trade exchange with the Iranian side, as soon as possible,” the ambassador wrote on his official twitter account.

The Iranian mechanism similar to INSTEX called the “Special Trade and Finance Institute” (STFI) has been registered in Tehran on April 22.

The newly established Iranian company has started its activity with one billion rials (about $24,000) capital.

