Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi announced, Iran supports any peace process in Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has opened a four-day Loya Jirga, or grand assembly, with more than 3,200 delegates seeking to agree on a common approach to peace talks with the Taliban.

Referring to opening of Loya Jirga in Kabul, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran supports and welcomes any process and talks which favors peace, stability and lasting security in Afghanistan”.

End Item