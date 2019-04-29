Iranian artist's work to go on sale at Sotheby's

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian modernist artist, Bahman Mohasses’ painting will go on sale at London auction house Sotheby’s.

Sotheby’s is holding a Middle East sale on Tuesday, April 30, featuring rare works from some of the Persian Gulf region's most celebrated 20th-century artists.

Out of 85 works, 15 from (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) artists will be available to purchase, including a painting by Emirati artist Hassan Sharif.

Sotheby’s has previously sold several works of Bahman Mohasses, who was a prominent painter, sculptor, translator, and theatre director dubbed by some as the "Persian Picasso".

Artistic work from the area is in high demand at the moment, according to Sotheby’s Middle East specialist and head of sales, Ashkan Baghestani.

“GCC art and Saudi art is gaining a lot of attention because they’re the last countries to gain this much prominence on the market. We’ve explored Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and other regions,” he tells The National. “Now there is a real focus from institutions and curators on art from the GCC, especially from the modernist era, which is a fascinating one.”

