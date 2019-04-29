Iran’s Araghchi to hold political talks in Turkey

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi is due to depart for Turkey to hold political talks with Turkish side.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs will visit Ankara this week.

“Political talks between Turkey and Iran will be held April 30 in Ankara, co-chaired by deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey, Sedat Önal and Iranian deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi,” the announcement said.

According to the announcement, during the talks the sides will discuss bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues.

