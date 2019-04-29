Iran, Russia to hold joint drill in southern waters

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran and Russia are due to hold a joint drill in Iran’s southern waters, during which Russian fleet will berth in the waters, Commander of the Islamic Republic Navy, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi announced.

He made the remarks in a press conference held on Monday following Khanzadi’s visit to china and his meetings with military counterparts.

Admiral Khanzadi said, “Our talks with Russia are mostly in technical and operational areas and we are due to hold a joint drill this year (Iranian fiscal year) in navy’s southern fleet with Russian army participation”.

“We will also hold a maritime drill in Indian Ocean this year, within the summit of Indian Ocean littoral states navy commanders”.

