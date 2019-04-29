North Korean political delegation en route to Iran

Tehran (ISNA) - North Korean vice-foreign minister, Pak Myong Guk and a delegation departed Pyongyang over the weekend for a visit to Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states Syria and Iran, state media announced.

According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the group of DPRK foreign ministry officials left the North Korean capital on Saturday for the trip, which will also see them visit Azerbaijan and Mongolia.

No further details of the purpose or schedule of the trip were released, and it is still unclear which country the officials will visit first.

The trip comes as the DPRK continues to seek to strengthen ties with its traditional friends and to increase trade with these countries.

