7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting begins in Kish Island

Tehran (ISNA) – The 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting began with Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri in attendance.

The six main priorities of the summit’s agenda are non-communicable diseases and mental health, health in unstable condition, environmental health and environmental issues, health training and medical education, global health in transition and sustainable generational development.

The 7th World Health Summit Regional Meeting, hosted by Tehran University of Medical Science began Monday with participation of Iran’s First Vice-President and Health Minister as well as local and foreign guests in Kish Island.

Iran is the first country between Western Asian, North African and Eastern Mediterranean countries joining World Health Summit and the event is the first meeting of the organization held in the region.

End Item