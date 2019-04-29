Iran oil clients to find ways of resisting US sanctions: Zarif

Tehran (ISNA) - Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US decision to end sanctions waivers on imports of Iranian oil has angered Washington's allies, noting that they will find ways to resist the measures.

"People are not happy. China is not happy, Turkey is not happy, Russia is not happy. France is not happy. US allies are not happy that this is happening and they say that they will find ways of resisting it," Zarif told Fox News Sunday.

"How they will do it, it's up to them, and it's up to them looking at their own future, if they want to have their lives ruled by the United States," he added.

President Donald Trump withdrew the US in May 2018 from a multilateral nuclear accord, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was reached between Iran and six world powers in 2015. Afterwards, Washington reimposed unilateral sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the deal.

Last November, the US enforced sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic’s banking and energy sector. However, it granted waivers to eight major importers of Iran’s oil, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece, fearing market instability.

Last week, Trump decided not to renew the waivers when they expire in early May, Press TV reported.

Zarif called the move "coercion, pure and simple."

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ankara has joined a group of nations determined to keep buying oil from Iran and is working on a mechanism to avoid US sanctions.

Zarif noted that the US intends to make life hard for the Iranian people so that they will "take action" against the Tehran government.

"They are wrong in their analysis. They are wrong in their hope," Zarif said, stressing that the people of Iran will instead resist such pressure.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said that US regional allies, including Saudi Arabia, are pushing Washington towards war with Iran.

"They have all shown an interest in dragging the United States into a conflict," the top diplomat said.

