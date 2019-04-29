What Zarif did in US is to pour water into nest of ants: FM spokesman

Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi described what Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif did in US as “pouring water into the nest of ants”.

In response to remarks made by the spokesperson for the US State Department, Morgan Ortagus, Abbas Mousavi tweeted, “You know Madam! What @Jzarif did in US is to pour water into the nest of Ants, which is a Persian idiomatic expression, implying Zarif's foiling of US plots”.

Mousavi was reacting to an insulting tweet by Morgan Ortagus over Zarif’s interviews during his stay in New York, in which she had said, “It’s not surprising that @JZarif, the self-proclaimed “human rights professor” who’s the mouthpiece for #Iran’s violent regime, comes to the U.S. to enjoy the freedoms he denies the Iranian people. What is surprising is some people still give this hypocrite the light of day”.

