Tehran (ISNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif says B-Team has targeted Iranian people with economic terrorism in a delusional pursuit of regime-change.

“While @AmbJohnBolton and the #B_Team say the Iranian people "deserve better", they’ve admitted to targeting them with #EconomicTerrorism—and even war— in a delusional pursuit of “regime-change”. But will @realDonaldTrump let them realize their dreams of another #ForeverWar?” Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

