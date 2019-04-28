Europeans not fulfill their JCPOA commitments: Iran’s ambassador to France

Tehran (ISNA) – Iran’s ambassador to France said, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is the result of a successful, efficient and influential diplomacy in a complicated and difficult issue, which is valuable for United Nation, European Union and Security Council as a historical achievement.

Iranian ambassador to France, Bahram Qassemi told some of Master’s degree students of International Security in Paris Institute of Political Studies, “JCPOA is a historical and very influential achievement which was reached after long attempts and negotiations between the member states of Security Council and Germany with Iran, showing that diplomacy is the art of overcoming some problems to avoid war and tension”.

“The result of two years of compressed talks was not only a success for Iran, but also for world’s politics in multilateralism,” he added.

“Unfortunately, with the change of US administration and as the new government came to office, it changed its approach on the world’s issues and adopted unilateral policies and not only it withdrew from JCPOA, but also, in an unprecedented measure, it encourages other countries to violate the international commitments and threatens them with unilateral sanctions, if they observe UN Security Council resolutions,” Qassemi said.

He also insisted that the European sides of Iran’s nuclear deal have not still fulfilled their commitments as it was expected in JCPOA. Therefore, the fast actions of some European countries would be a serious and determining factor for Iran’s policies and their behavior is being closely observed.

The ambassador also explained Iran’s actions to secure regional stability, fight against terrorism and its cooperation with other countries.

