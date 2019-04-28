Iranian Parliament Speaker deplores US sponsoring terrorism in Islamic states

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Parliament Speaker, Ali Larijani on Sunday deplored sponsoring terrorism by the US and some regional countries, putting at risk the world peace and security.

Larijani made the remarks at the international conference of Future of Islamic World in the Horizon of 2035 held in Tehran.

He said that terrorism has turned into a big problem in the region; it has damaged security of many countries. Instead of going ahead with economic development, the countries in the Middle East have got engaged in their security issues suffering from a lot of economic damage.

Larijani said that the US and its allies in the Middle East created the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), but, after a while, they lost control of terrorist group; they had the same problem in Afghanistan as well. They decided to suppress it, which shows that they cannot understand the Muslim World.

“When they are plaguing Islamic countries with terrorism and insecurity, the Muslim World cannot reach economic development,” said Larijani in University of Tehran.

He said that the world intellectuals and scholars should undertake to propagate international peace and understanding to isolate radical groups being sponsored by the US and certain states in the Middle East to carry terrorist operations.

Larijani said that academic relations are useful for helping settlement of disputes and that the academic ties should be a good diplomatic road to international understanding.

He suggested that the relations between universities expand regardless of political and security issues, serving the interest of all the regional countries.

Larijani said that the academics and researchers from different countries are interconnected and that they enjoy common political understanding, which helps resolve the disputes in the long run.

He said that when Saddam intended to attack Iran all the dissident groups came together in Baghdad; they were informed that Iraq would attack Iran in a few days, all but one group, happily agreed to help. A group told the others that they were making a mistake and that they didn’t know Iran and Imam Khomeini well; Iran would resist to Saddam's invasion and gain victory.

He added that some countries, with the green light from the US, engaged both Iran and themselves in an eight-year war. King Abdullah was wiser than the present officials of Saudi Arabia and was aware of the regional issues; Iran set up relations with him.

Larijani said that in a meeting with Saudi security officials about Iraq and Lebanon, one of them said that Saudi Arabia has done two mistakes about Iran and, now, regrets them: making Taliban and helping $40b to Iraq to invade Iran. That amount just came from one country.

'But, Iran never wanted to retaliate.'

He added that there are security problems in Muslim World; the terrorists entered Iraq and changed it to an area to grow terrorism, and then attacked Syria, IRNA reported.

