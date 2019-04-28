“If Iran’s oil not to pass through Strait of Hormuz, others’ oil won’t pass either”

Tehran (ISNA) - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri stressed that if Iran’s oil is not to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, other countries’ oil won’t pass through the strait either.

On the sidelines of the 23rd General Conference of Commanders, Heads and Chiefs of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, regarding the latest condition of the two abducted border security troops of Iran, General Bagheri told reporters, “Two of our colleagues are captured by Pakistani gangsters and we continue to work on the issue. The Pakistani Prime Minister also made some promises regarding the issue, during his visit to Iran which must be fulfilled”.

On the issue of the terrorist attack against the armed forces’ bus on Khash road, the Iranian General said, “Several agents of the incident have been arrested and some others fled to the neighboring country. The accusations of the detainees have been filed and investigations are underway”.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also commented on Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement that it lays decision-making on the Hormoz Strait up to the armed forces, saying, “The superior officials have discussed the issue and we are the executors of the orders”.

“Our ships are passing through the strait like the ships of other countries, but if someone intends to put the security of the Hormoz Strait on danger, we will certainly respond. Besides, if our oil doesn’t pass through the strait, definitely, other countries’ oil won’t pass through it as well. We don’t intend to close the Hormoz Strait, unless the actions of enemies force us to do so,” he added.

The official stressed that all American ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have so far remained answerable to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as the force in charge of security in the strategic waterway despite Washington’s latest wave of hostile measures against the Iranian nation.

General Bagheri noted that no change has so far been reported in the conduct of US warships, commercial vessels and oil tankers, and they have up until now been responding to the IRGC’s questions as usual while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

