Iran, Slovakia trade exchange doubled in 2018

Tehran (ISNA) – Trade exchanges between Iran and Slovakia have reached €58.77 million in 2018, the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic said.

In 2018, Iran’s export to Slovakia raised 274% reaching €28.93 million. Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern country has imported €30.677 million from Slovakia last year with 165% growth.

Accordingly, the total value of trade exchanges between the two countries registered a double growth in 2018, comparing to the same period last year and both exports and imports have had significant growth.

In a general view, it can be realized that political and cultural ties, as well as economic cooperation between Iran and Slovakia have multilaterally improved in recent years.

