Iran, Slovakia trade exchange doubled in 2018

In 2018, Iran’s export to Slovakia raised 274% reaching €28.93 million. Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern country has imported €30.677 million from Slovakia last year with 165% growth.
Accordingly, the total value of trade exchanges between the two countries registered a double growth in 2018, comparing to the same period last year and both exports and imports have had significant growth.
In a general view, it can be realized that political and cultural ties, as well as economic cooperation between Iran and Slovakia have multilaterally improved in recent years.
End Item
Comments