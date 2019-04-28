FM Zarif to visit North Korea, Russia

Tehran (ISNA) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to visit North Korea.

“The visit to North Korea is on my agenda and its date will soon be announced,” Zarif told reporters on the last day of his visit to New York.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister said, “We have fought with sanctions for 40 years and we have a doctorate in countering sanctions. The Islamic Republic has been able to overcome pressure by relying on its people. This time, unlike all the pressures from the United States, the Iranian people are standing more united and our duty as a government is to minimize these pressures”.

About the possibility of Iran’s quitting the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Zarif said, “The Islamic Republic’s choices are numerous, and the country’s authorities are considering them, and leaving NPT is one of them”.

Zarif also noted that he will travel to Russia in coming days to hold bilateral talks.

The top diplomat has also mentioned to the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and Iran’s expectations from the European side, saying, “Europeans have fallen far behind their promises. They have to do more to meet their commitments. They are running out of time”.

